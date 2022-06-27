Successful landing: Assyrian refugees who have thrived in Australia

In Part I, Oliver meets Ranita Dacho, a young Assyrian refugee from Syria who came with her parents in June 2015 after fleeing ISIS attacks on Assyrian villages in Khabour.





The family's exodus was prompted by her father's involvement in politics and a fear that he and his family might be targeted as a result.





The family made the decision to immediately escape to Lebanon.





Ms Dacho had finished her university degree from a university in Syria and was preparing for her master's degree, but was forced to leave everything behind.





She says that when she first arrived in Australia, she didn't know the language, culture, lifestyle and all that caused her to become depressed and she contemplated returning to her home country.





Later, Ms Dacho started thinking about the opportunity given to her by Australia which triggered her mindset to make the best of her life in a free and generous country like Australia.





Today, she says she is studying at university and looking forward to her future.





In Part II, we will listen to the story of a young Assyrian man who also came to Australia as a refugee but studied and worked hard to achieve higher goals in his life





.





Listen to Part II coming soon.









