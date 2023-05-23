Support for 'Little India' builds as Indian PM visits Australia

Comoros' President Azali Assoumani, World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk out from the Peace Memorial Museum Credit: Takashi Aoyama / POOL/EPA

While the Quad meeting has been cancelled, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is still travelling to Australia for bilateral talks. A precinct in the Sydney suburb of Harris Park is on track to be officially known as 'Little India' - and members of the Indian-Australian community hope support for an official name change will gather support during Mr Modi's first visit in almost 10 years.

