Supporting children with Autism and special needs

Autism Spectrum is one of the types of developmental conditions that a child might be diagnosed with. There are various types and levels of Autism as well as other medical and developmental conditions a child may be diagnosed with.





Families find it difficult to accept sometimes and it can become challenging to find the necessary supports, or even talk about it with another parent or professional who may be able to give help and guidance.





The support needed for children with special needs, Autism or Asperger's, will ensure that the child's future living is made slightly easier. It can include both physical and mental health supports to accommodate the necessary treatments and therapy to help a child grow.





Ms Alice George, is a teacher's aid at the local high school, she has extensive experience in working with, professionals, teachers, children and parents and plays an important role in working with children and their parents to find the support needed for their child's needs in education and in life in general.





Ms Alice gives her insight into what steps parents can take to help their children when it comes to working with their school.





Joline George shares her experience as a mother who has a child with Autism spectrum. Joline eloquently explains to SBS how she felt as a parent, and what steps she took and continues to take to ensure her child's needs are met. She tells us her experience with accepting it at first and now is an advocate in supporting mother's and parents out there.





Joline welcomes parents to contact her if they wish to speak to her about their personal experience and invites parents to their casual catch-ups. You can contact Joline on her social media @jolinegcoach.





For more information about Autism, contact Autism Spectrum Australia on 1800 277 328 or visit https://www.autismspectrum.org.au/ .





