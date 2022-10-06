Sweet buzz: The popular beekeepers and grapes festival is on again in Dohuk

IMG-20220926-WA0002.jpg

The 15th Exhibition of Grapes and Honey, which is held by the General Directorate of Agriculture in Dohuk, attracts wide participation of farmers and beekeepers from various villages in the Dohuk Governorate. The exhibition displays dozens of grape varieties alongside the local product of honey. To find out more details about the exhibition, the number of participants and to know the most important challenges facing farmers in marketing their local products, SBS Assyrian spoke to agricultural engineer, Ibtisam Sadiq, about this exhibition.

IMG-20220926-WA0001.jpg
IMG-20220926-WA0000.jpg
