How can Australian universities help the government send more explicit messages to the public?

The University of Sydney has established an advisory committee with other universities and representatives of communities that speak a language other than English (LOTE).

The committee aims to guide how the government of New South Wales can effectively communicate its messages to a more diverse audience and engage with a broader community.

Oliver Slewa, an active member of the Assyrian community, was chosen by the university to join the committee based on his extensive involvement with numerous NSW government departments and prior collaboration with the University of Sydney on a previous project.

During the height of the pandemic, Health NSW published a number of instructions, flyers and info-graphics covering various topics and issues related to COVID-19.

Mr Slewa discovered through private research that many people in the Assyrian community and many other communities did not comprehend these messages, despite being written in their language.

Mr Slewa says," I am happy to be chosen to serve on this committee
and will try my best to work with other members to achieve
the aims and objectives,"

Recently, the committee had its first meeting and planned to involve more people in the advisory panel.
