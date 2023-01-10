Sydney's Assyrian community gears up to celebrate Australia Day

David David is the Vice President of the Assyrian National Council of Australia, which is organising an Australian Day celebration in the western suburbs of Fairfield.
Mr David told SBS Assyrian that Assyrians in Australia had always been considered part of the Australian population and had never been looked upon as lesser.
He said the community would be proud to celebrate Australia Day.
Mr David says invitations have been extended to Assyrian organisations in Sydney and to many dignitaries and Australian local, state and federal members of the parliament.
Assyrian and Aboriginal people share the similarity of being indigenous nations. Credit: ANC Australia
The event will be highlighted by an Aboriginal smoking ceremony and there will be a presentation where Aboriginal and Assyrian music and dance will be mixed together to highlight the connections between the people.
When asked about his opinion on calls to change the Australia Day celebration date because of the distress caused to many First Nations' people, Mr David said that Assyrians would observe whatever was decided by the Australian nation as a whole.
David David, Vice President of the Assyrian National Council of Australia. Credit: ANC