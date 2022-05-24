'Taking away the trauma': Supporting refugee children adapting to a new life in Australia

Children arriving in Australia may instantly find struggles of settlement, facing challenges, changes and anxiety. Such trauma can impact their lives in the future.

In this segment, we discuss with Emil Gharib, who currently works with parents and children from a refugee background who arrive in Australia.
Emil introduces us to some of the struggles children face and how parents can help address those struggles and meet the needs of their children to benefit the child's development. 

 Children have many experiences which can have an everlasting effect on their life as teenagers and later as adults. Supporting children and encouraging access to specialist children's services can mitigate any difficulties children face and help meet their needs as they grow in a new country. 

