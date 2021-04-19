The ambitious projects of the Seyfo centre in Arizona-USA

KEY PONTS





The Seyfo Centre (Assyrian Genocide Research Centre)- Arizona branch is one of the chapters that has members who work tirelessly to achieve the aims and objectives of Seyfo Centre .





SBS met the President of the branch, Dr Ramina Jajoo-Frindrich and Vice President Ms Sophia Isaac to talk about the ambitious projects they are working on.





The two main projects currently under development are the recognition of Assyrian Genocide by the Governor of Arizona, Mr Doug Ducey and the steps taken towards erection of a monument in Phoenix-Arizona.





Dr Jajoo-Frindrich says "From the start, the Centre knew that this task will not be an easy one to achieve."





Dr Jajoo-Frindrich says, when you are planning a private event or a celebration, there won't be many obstacles or objections but when it comes to Genocide recognition, it becomes an international issue; countries with tens or hundreds of millions of people will oppose the implementation of such proposals because they are in denial.





"There are international relations and interests that will be an obstacle to the realisation of these recognitions." Dr Jajoo-Frindrich says."

She also reminds us that Seyfo Centre in Arizona has submitted a draft proposal to the office of the Governor of Arizona, Doug Ducey on February 18, 2021 requesting that he be the first Governor to proclaim August 7, 2021 Assyrian Genocide Remembrance Day by ackowledging the Genocide of 1915 and the Simele Massacre of 1933. This is yet to be assessed by the review committee.

Mrs Jajoo-Frindrich says proclamations are a good measure as a first step to help raise awareness and to engage with elected officials. The first ever proclamation that was done in the State of Arizona was by the House of Representatives on March 3, 2020 which recognised the 1915 Genocide however, despite our recommendations and for some unknown reason, the Simele part was not included.







The second project that Seyfo Centre-Arizona has spent much time working on is a two-year survey the results of which were published in late 2020.





Vice President of the Centre-Arizona branch, Ms Sophia Isaac, explains that approximately 500 Assyrians in Arizona were surveyed to assess the extent to which the community desires a Genocide monument being erected to honor their martyrs.

Questions about the location and reasons for visiting the monument were included in the study, as well as an in depth and unique look at the history of the Assyrian community in Arizona and their demographics.





The survey found that an overwhelming 99% of survey takers said "yes" to a monument and 67% said that they would like to see the monument specifically in downtown Phoenix.





Ms Isaac says the project was an enormous task, but as an Assyrian, I feel for our grandparents who suffered the atrocities and the deaths from these horrible genocides, and this monument will reflect on their sufferings.





Finally, Dr Jajoo-Frindrich asked members of Assyrian communities around the world to show their support for the proposal by visiting Seyfo Centre website. There, they will find all the tools they need to register their support.





