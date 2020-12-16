The appointment of Ninos Emmanuel as the new Executive Producer for SBS Assyrian Program

Mr Emmanuel thanked all the people who heard about his appointment and congratulated him for his new position at SBS Assyrian, a program that is celebrated by the community here in Australia and in Assyrian communities around the world.





When asked what can he bring to the program in his new role? Mr Emmanuel said he wants to focus on our community's youth; their success, challenges, empowerment and involvement in the community.





He added “SBS today has changed in terms of content. It is no longer a community-based radio station but a media outlet that is on par with other Australian media” . He asked the listeners to change their listening habits, as podcasts and online media are there to listen to, anytime, anywhere and any way possible.





Finally, the new executive producer thanked the crew of SBS Assyrian for contributing so much to the preservation and spread of the Assyrian language.





