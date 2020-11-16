The appointment of Ramsin Yakou as Artist in Residence

Assyrian artist

Source: Niramsin.jpg

Fairfield City Museum and Gallery has extended Niramsin Yakou artist residency to 2020-2021. His residency was about to finish this year, but due to the pandemic, limited public access prevented him from opening his exhibition.

Key points

  • Extended artist residency to end of 2021
  • an exhibition of video, documentaries, video clips 
  • New challenges 
  • an opportunity to showcase Fairfield diversity
 

Fairfield city council has announced that Niramsin Yakou will be the Artist in residency for 2020-2021

Niramsin Said he is delighted with the council's decision and he is looking forward to completing his project.

His work compromises of many visual and audio presentations, reflecting the diversity and unity of all the people living in the Fairfield area.

Been Artist in residence, Niramsin will be able to use the facilities of the museum before and during the exhibition. But he says there is a lot of financial commitments to complete his project.

Mr Yakou says that he wants to use his art as a vehicle to spread awareness about the Assyrian community in the area and he wants to expand his art further to the larger community.

For more details about his project visit

 

