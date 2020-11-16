The appointment of Ramsin Yakou as Artist in Residence

Key points





Extended artist residency to end of 2021

an exhibition of video, documentaries, video clips

New challenges

an opportunity to showcase Fairfield diversity







Fairfield city council has announced that Niramsin Yakou will be the Artist in residency for 2020-2021





Niramsin Said he is delighted with the council's decision and he is looking forward to completing his project.





His work compromises of many visual and audio presentations, reflecting the diversity and unity of all the people living in the Fairfield area.





Been Artist in residence, Niramsin will be able to use the facilities of the museum before and during the exhibition. But he says there is a lot of financial commitments to complete his project.





Mr Yakou says that he wants to use his art as a vehicle to spread awareness about the Assyrian community in the area and he wants to expand his art further to the larger community.





For more details about his project visit











COVID-19 factsheet in Assyrian





Forigne students





ܝܵܠܘܿܦܹ̈ܐ ܢܘܼܟ݂ܪ̈ܵܝܹܐ

ܡܵܨܝܼ ܕܦܵܝܫܝܼ ܐܢ ܐܝܼܬܠܗܘܢ ܦܘܼܠܚܵܢܵܐ. ܐܸܢ ܠܝܼܬ ܠܗܘܢ ܦܘܼܠܚܵܢܵܐ، ܠܵܐ ܣܢܵܕܬܵܐ ܡܢ ܒܲܝܬ݂ܘܬܲܝܗܝ ܘܠܐ ܡܘܦܪܸܝܹܐ ܙܘܙܹ̈ܐ، ܒܣܵܢܩܝܼ ܕܬܓܒܸܪܝܼ ܚܕܵܐ ܐܘܼܪܚܵܐ ܐ݇ܚܸܪܬܵܐ.





ܝܵܒܘܿܦܹ̈ܐ ܢܘܼܟ݂ܪ̈ܵܝܹܐ ܦܲܠܚܵܢܹ̈ܐ ܓܵܘ ܡܵܣܡܬܵܐ ܕܒܵܠܵܐ ܕܣܵܒ݂ܹ̈ܐ ܘ ܐܲܟ݂ ܝܵܨܘܿܦܹ̈ܐ ܡܵܨܝܼ ܕܦܲܠܚܝܼ ܒܸܫ ܙܵܘܕܵܐ ܡܢ 20 ܫܵܥܵܬܵܐ ܒܫܵܒ݂ܘܿܥܵܐ.





ܡܵܨܝܼ ܕܛܲܠܒܝܼ ܡܢ ܣܘܼܦܲܪܐܲܢܝܼܘܲܝܫܸܢ ܡܲܥܵܫܵܐ ܕܡܫܲܘܬܒ݂ܘܼܬ݂ܵܐ ܐܸܢ ܕܝܼܠܲܝܗܝ ܓܘ ܐܣܬܪܵܠܝܐ ܠܐ ܒܵܨܘܿܪܵܐ ܡܢ 12 ܝܲܪ̈ܚܹܐ. ܓܵܘ ܦܝܼܟܬܘܿܪܝܵܐ، ܝܵܠܘܿܦܹ̈ܐ ܢܘܼܟ݂ܪ̈ܵܝܹܐ ܒܫܲܩܠܝܼ ܦܪܲܥܬܵܐ ܕܥܘܼܕܪܵܢܵܐ ܗܠ 1.100 ܕܘܠܵܪܹ̈ܐ ܐܲܝܟ݂ ܚܲܕ ܣܵܗܡܵܐ ܡܢ ܡܹܐܣܲܪܬܵܐ ܕܥܲܪܝܨܘܼܬ݂ܵܐ ܕܚܘܼܟܡܵܐ ܕܦܝܼܟܬܘܿܪܝܵܐ ܩܵܐ ܗܲܝܵܪܬܵܐ ܕܥܸܣܪ̈ܵܝܹܐ ܕܐܲܠܦܹ̈ܐ ܡܢ ܐܵܢܵܫܹ̈ܐ ܓܵܘ ܟܠܹܗ ܐܘܼܚܕ݂ܵܢܵܐ.





ܕܲܝܵܪܹ̈ܐ ܐܵܘ ܚܵܕܘܼܪܹ̈ܐ ܘܵܠܹܐ ܕܕܲܥܪܝܼ ܠܐܲܬ݂ܪ̈ܵܘܵܬܲܝܗܝ، ܒܲܦܪܝܼܫܘܼܬ݂ܵܐ ܕܠܝܼܬ ܠܗܘܢ ܗܲܝܵܪܬܵܐ ܒܲܝܬܘܼܬ݂ܵܢܲܝܬܵܐ.











N



























