Rewarding Assyrian artists and writers at the Assyrian Music and Cultural Festival

Some of the artists and writers on stage receive their awards

Published 1 November 2022 at 10:01pm
By Ninos Emmanuel
Presented by Ninos Emmanuel
Many Assyrian musicians, singers and writers were honoured with The Assyrian National Council's award for their dedication to serving the Assyrian community.

Songwriter shimon Barkho, poet Yousip Minasheh, and Assyrian folk dance instructors, Youkhana Khamis and George Younan were a number of Assyrian artists, poets and musicians who were honoured for their work and dedication in preserving the Assyrian language, dance and culture throughout the years, presented to them by the Assyrian National Council-Australia.
SBS Assyrian spoke to them to hear their feelings about this award and to listen to their opinion about the importance of this appreciation.
