Rewarding Assyrian artists and writers at the Assyrian Music and Cultural Festival

Songwriter shimon Barkho, poet Yousip Minasheh, and Assyrian folk dance instructors, Youkhana Khamis and George Younan were a number of Assyrian artists, poets and musicians who were honoured for their work and dedication in preserving the Assyrian language, dance and culture throughout the years, presented to them by the Assyrian National Council-Australia.



SBS Assyrian spoke to them to hear their feelings about this award and to listen to their opinion about the importance of this appreciation.