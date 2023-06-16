ADM joins other organisations to commemorate Assyrian Martyrs Day

adm.jpg

Immanuel Sada President ADM Australia Credit: Immanuel Sada

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Assyrian Democratic Movement is collaborating with other Assyrian organisations to commemorate Assyrian Martyrs Day.

Newly re-elected head of the Australian Chapter of the ADM, Immanuel Sada, spoke to SBS Assyrian about the commemoration, which is taking place at the Assyrian Sports and Cultural Club on Sunday, 7 August, 2022.
Mr Sada spoke about the significance of this day to Assyrians not only in Australia but around the world.
Mr Sada said that ADM Australia always commemorated this day on 7 August.

This time, he said the Assyrian Democratic Movement and the Assyrian Australian Women Association and ACSYA would also be commemorating the day.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023

property and investment

Key factors behind Australia's housing crisis