ADM joins other organisations to commemorate Assyrian Martyrs Day

Newly re-elected head of the Australian Chapter of the ADM, Immanuel Sada, spoke to SBS Assyrian about the commemoration, which is taking place at the Assyrian Sports and Cultural Club on Sunday, 7 August, 2022.

Mr Sada spoke about the significance of this day to Assyrians not only in Australia but around the world.

Mr Sada said that ADM Australia always commemorated this day on 7 August.



