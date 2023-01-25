The Australia national anthem translated in Assyrian

Australian flag with lyrics

Credit: SBS Assyrian

What are the lyrics of the Australian National Anthem meanings in Assyrian? Who wrote the National anthem and when was it chosen as the national anthem of Australia?

Many of new arrivals and migrants hear the Australian National Anthem in different places and occasions.

This year, Thursday, 26 January 2023, is Australia Day.

To understand the lyrics and their true meaning, SBS Assyrian poetically translated them into Assyrian to make it more understandable for those who are not very fluent in English.

Although, many might argue that if the lyrics are a true reflection of Australia?
But we are not entering into this debate, but only like to make the lyrics translated to reach more newly settled Assyrian migrants.

Happy Australia Day
A woman passes a rabbit in central Hong Kong

Families reunite for Lunar New Year

