Uncertain living conditions for Assyrians in the homeland: Part I

Assyrians in Kurdistan region

Naseem Sadiq delivering aid packages to a needy Assyrian woman. Source: naseem.jpg

How long until there will be no Assyrians living in Iraq? What can Assyrians in the diaspora do to help them stay in their homeland? In this interview, we will shed some light on the situation of Assyrians there.

Assyrians living in Northern Iraq are facing huge challenges in their daily lives. Economic, political, demographic and other factors are forcing many Assyrians to leave their properties and livelihoods and flee to neighbouring countries, seeking refuge in hope of settling in the West.

SBS Assyrian interviewed our correspondent, Naseem Sadiq from Duhok, who paints a bleak picture of the living conditions of Assyrians in the Kurdistan region. 

This interview was completed via Zoom and will be published in two parts on our Facebook page soon
Assyrians in Iraq
Source: SBS Assyrian
