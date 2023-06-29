Uncertain living conditions for Assyrians in the homeland: Part I

Assyrians living in Northern Iraq are facing huge challenges in their daily lives. Economic, political, demographic and other factors are forcing many Assyrians to leave their properties and livelihoods and flee to neighbouring countries, seeking refuge in hope of settling in the West.





SBS Assyrian interviewed our correspondent, Naseem Sadiq from Duhok, who paints a bleak picture of the living conditions of Assyrians in the Kurdistan region.





This interview was completed via Zoom and will be published in two parts on our Facebook page soon

