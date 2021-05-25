The benefit of travelling within Australia during the pandemic

Traveling agent Alfred Mansour from AM Travel says travelling overseas is not expected until mid next year or maybe longer, depending on the pandemic development around the world.





Mr Mansour suggests now is the best time to explore Australia. He says "many people who have been living here, have not realised the potential of Australia's beauty."





He says travel industry have been hit badly because of COVID-19. Many agencies have shut their doors, layed off their workers and suffered financially.





"One of the ways we managed to survive is by organising tours for Australians to travel within Australia". These tours, Mr Mansour says, are great opportunities for families to spend the school holidays in destinations that people must see and explore.





He says sometimes, tours provide work opportunities as people are exposed to many hospitality venues that require experienced people like chefs, tour guides and so on. Many people who are holidaying, will take these jobs that fall within their expertise. Travel agent Alfred Mansour from AM Travel Source: Alfred.jpg Mr Mansour talks about the NSW dine and discover package vouche r for all NSW residents and says that $50 are for restaurants and $50 are for leisure and travelling.





He says "we normally book a tour and pay for the accomodation, car hiring and restaurants that are eligible for the scheme and the customer pays us part of the package price by these vouchers.





Mr Mansour urges members of the Assyrian community who have been living in Australia for many years but haven't seen much of it, to take the opportunity and explore one of the most beautiful countries in the world.















