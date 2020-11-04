The bloody events in France coincided with the big wave of the Covid-19 pandemic

Mr. Fadel said that these painful events came against human freedom, which gave the French people many enormous sacrifices to reach this level of freely practicing human rights.



He added that those who seek refuge in Western countries such as France do not know anything about the culture, civilization and language of France. I talk about myself, for example, when I arrived in France, I was shocked by the culture of the country, as it was different from what I grew up in and it was difficult at first to accept it, but it requires the person to begin to understand the new culture gradually. The person must adapt himself to his new country. This does not mean complete assimilation into the new society.



Mr. Fadel stated that extremists lack an understanding of their own culture and are therefore vulnerable to being influenced by others.



On the situation of the spread of Covid-19, he said that the government has taken some measures, but people can go to their work and factories can continue working and working from home if possible. The government is asking to stay at home, but a person can go shopping.





He also mentioned all hospitality shops, such as restaurants and bars, are currently closed completely.



