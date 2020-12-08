The Chaldo- Assyrian Students and Youth Union reject the sectarian quota system

Mr. Zomaya Adam, deputy secretary of the Union, said that the union worked to pressure the authorities to re-appoint those who were dismissed from their jobs during the era of the previous regime.





He added that the union also works to instill the nation's love in the youth and students, so that they contribute to building a better future.





Mr. Zomaya asserted that the union faces the sectarian quota system even for students and is making efforts to communicate with foreign consulates so that our students get their chance to complete their studies and get places to study abroad.





He concluded by saying that it is very important for the nation to have academic competencies to build its future.









