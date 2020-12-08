The Chaldo- Assyrian Students and Youth Union reject the sectarian quota system

Zomaya Adam (deputy secretary of the Chaldo-Assyrian Students and Youth Union (Khoyada)

Source: Zomaya Adam

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Chaldo-Assyrian Students and Youth Union (Khoyada) celebrated its 29th anniversary, and the Union worked to defend the rights of students and youth amid difficult circumstances and a political approach that adopted sectarian quotas

Mr. Zomaya Adam, deputy secretary of the Union, said that the union worked to pressure the authorities to re-appoint those who were dismissed from their jobs during the era of the previous regime.

He added that the union also works to instill the nation's love in the youth and students, so that they contribute to building a better future.

Mr. Zomaya asserted that the union faces the sectarian quota system even for students and is making efforts to communicate with foreign consulates so that our students get their chance to complete their studies and get places to study abroad.

He concluded by saying that it is very important for the nation to have academic competencies to build its future.

 

  • People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits. 
  • If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
  • News and information is available in 63 languages at 
    sbs.com.au/coronavirus
  •  Please check the relevant guidelines for your state or territory: 
    NSW,
     
    Victoria
    Queensland
    Western Australia
    South Australia
    Northern Territory
    ACT
    Tasmania
    .  
Share

Latest podcast episodes

robin 1.jpg

The achievements of a writer and Syriac language expert, Robin Bet Shmuel

ashur concert 2.jpg

Ashur Varde's musical fusion: Bach, Beethoven, and Assyrian Composers

news

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 31 October 2023

khorsabad poster.jpg

Unearthed 2700-year-old Lamassu statue may have been 're-buried' due to political instability, says expert