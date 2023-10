Chorepiscopus of Duhok of the Ancient Church of the East, father Asaad Hanona spoke to SBS about the preparations for Easter festival during the pandemic and the increase number of cases and the increasing number of deaths among the Assyrians in Duhok.





He emphasised on the need for unity of Assyrian churches in these hard times. He is urging the church's leaders to see the need of this unity that will help guide the followers out of this troublesome period. Source: SBS Assyrian