The commemoration of Assyrian Martyr's Day in Northern Iraq

The massacre of Assyrians in Simmele

Assyrian family waiting to be transported by plane from Mosul to Hinaidi military camp near Baghdad, after the Simmele massacre. Credit: AINA.jpg

Naseem Sadiq from Duhok reports on the commemoration of Assyrian Martyr's Day in the village of Simmele.

The Assyrian Church of the East will be holding a memorial mass to the Assyrian nation and church's martyrs on Sunday, 7 August.

The mass will be held at the Church of the Martyrs in the Duhok- Northern Iraq governorate.
map simele.jpg
Map of the location of the village of Simmele Credit: AINA.jpg

There are renewed proposals by some Assyrian parliamentarians in the KRG for the erection of a Martyrs monument in the village of Simmele at the site, where human bones have started surfacing, believed to be of those Assyrian villagers who were massacred in 1933.
Church of the Martyrs- Simmele
