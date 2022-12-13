The commemoration of Assyrian Martyr's Day in Northern Iraq

The Assyrian Church of the East will be holding a memorial mass to the Assyrian nation and church's martyrs on Sunday, 7 August.
The mass will be held at the Church of the Martyrs in the Duhok- Northern Iraq governorate.
Map of the location of the village of Simmele Credit: AINA.jpg
There are renewed proposals by some Assyrian parliamentarians in the KRG for the erection of a Martyrs monument in the village of Simmele at the site, where human bones have started surfacing, believed to be of those Assyrian villagers who were massacred in 1933.