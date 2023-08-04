The commemoration of Martyrs Day at the Assyrian Genocide Monument

hermiz monument.JPG

President of NCA Hermiz Shahen Credit: SBS Assyrian

Assyrian National Council Australia will commemorate Martyrs Day at the Assyrian Genocide Monument at Bonnyrigg Park, Bonnyrigg.

Hermiz Shahin is the president of the National Council and spoke to SBS about the significance of this day.

He said many members of local, state and federal parliaments had been invited to join the commemoration.

Mr Shahen said the commemoration event took place around 7 August annually all over the world anywhere there were Assyrian communities.

Commemorations in previous years in different parts of the world:

USA.jpg
The commemoration at the Chicago Monument in the United States.
CALIFORNIA.jpg
The commemoration at the Los Angeles Monument in the United States.
ATHENS.JPG
The commemoration at the Monument in Athens, Greece. Credit: Ninos Emmanuel
YEREVAN.JPG
The commemoration at the Yerevan-Armenia Monument. Credit: Ninos Emmanuel
