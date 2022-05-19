The confiscation of Assyrian lands in Northern Iraq

Assyrians in Kurdistan region

Ms Lina Barham, former member of KRG Parliament Source: Lina.jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

.مقابلة باللغة الآشورية مع القانونية الآشورية والعضو السابق في برلمان إقليم كوردستان ( لينا عزريا بهرام ) It has been an ongoing issue in the Kurdistan regional area where some Kurdish people supported by some officials from the government, confiscate Assyrian villages' lands.

Our correspondent from Duhok followed up on this issue and met Ms Lina Azaria Bahram, a former member of the KRG parliament and originally from the village of Badurush-Nohadra. She talks about this incident and the efforts by the Assyrian locals and Assyrian representatives to solve the issue through the courts.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023

property and investment

Key factors behind Australia's housing crisis