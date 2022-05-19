Our correspondent from Duhok followed up on this issue and met Ms Lina Azaria Bahram, a former member of the KRG parliament and originally from the village of Badurush-Nohadra. She talks about this incident and the efforts by the Assyrian locals and Assyrian representatives to solve the issue through the courts.
The confiscation of Assyrian lands in Northern Iraq
Ms Lina Barham, former member of KRG Parliament Source: Lina.jpg
.مقابلة باللغة الآشورية مع القانونية الآشورية والعضو السابق في برلمان إقليم كوردستان ( لينا عزريا بهرام ) It has been an ongoing issue in the Kurdistan regional area where some Kurdish people supported by some officials from the government, confiscate Assyrian villages' lands.
