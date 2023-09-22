SBS Assyrian interviewed pharmacist, Maurice Alpeto, about recent changes to the federal government's pharmaceutical program, enabling patients with chronic health issues to acquire two months of medication with a single prescription. Mr Alpeto detailed the scheme's operation and the qualifying medications.
Federal rule change means cheaper prescriptions for chronic conditions
Pharmacist, Maurice Alpeto. Credit: Ninos Emmanuel
From 1 September 2023, patients with ongoing health issues will be able to obtain two months of medication for the price of one prescription.
