Federal rule change means cheaper prescriptions for chronic conditions

maurice.JPG

Pharmacist, Maurice Alpeto. Credit: Ninos Emmanuel

From 1 September 2023, patients with ongoing health issues will be able to obtain two months of medication for the price of one prescription.

SBS Assyrian interviewed pharmacist, Maurice Alpeto, about recent changes to the federal government's pharmaceutical program, enabling patients with chronic health issues to acquire two months of medication with a single prescription. Mr Alpeto detailed the scheme's operation and the qualifying medications.
