Suspected arson attacks continue on Assyrian orchards

poster brikha.jpg

Benyamin Shlimon Brikha's orchard before and after the fire. Credit: Ninos Emmanuel

Suspected arson attacks on Assyrian properties in the Kurdistan region continue, causing much damage and loss for villagers.

Benyamin Shlimon Brikha, the former elected leader of Chaqala village in the Barwar region, told SBS Assyrian about the devastation caused by arsonists who set fire to thousands of fruit trees, including apple, plum and apricot as well as grape vines on 8 August this year.
burnt fields.jpg
Thousands of trees were destroyed in this orchard Credit: Brikha.jpg
This marks the second assault on Mr Brikha's orchards, with a prior massive blaze in 2016 also attributed to arsonists.

Mr Brikha says he believes the attacks are designed, "to send us broke, scare us and force us to leave our ancestral land".
in front of church.jpg
Mr Brikha in front of a church in his village. Credit: Brikha.jpg
Over two decades old, the trees held significant value, leading to a loss of over $1 million.
