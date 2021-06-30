The contribution of Assyrian soil expert to the Kurdistan region infrastructure

Naseem Sadiq interviewed Mr William T Aeramya, Head of Soil Department, Dohuk Construction Laboratory.





Mr Aeramya recently published his book about road work soil, its characteristics and ways of examination.





This book is a collection of all the international specifications examining the soil and how to implement them to build better roads.





Mt Aeramya told SBS that many workers find it very complicated and confusing when it come to studding the soil and how to treat it when building roads. There are so many references that it is hard to follow up and pinpoint them. Source: naseem.jpg This book is a collection of all these specifications studies and it will make it very easy accessing them from one reference instead of going through different departments and archives.





Mr Aeramya says it is unfortunate that there is so much corruption among many officials, that they allow builders to cut corners and build roads in a low standards.



