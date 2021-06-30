The contribution of Assyrian soil expert to the Kurdistan region infrastructure

Report from Dohuk

Mr William Aeramya,Head of Soil Department,Dohuk Source: naseem.jpg

Many Assyrians work in the Kurdistan regional government departments. They work and contribute with honesty and sincerity for the development of the region.

Naseem Sadiq interviewed Mr William T Aeramya, Head of Soil Department, Dohuk Construction Laboratory.

Mr Aeramya  recently published his book about road work soil, its characteristics and ways of examination.

This book is a collection of all the international specifications examining the soil and how to implement them to build better roads.

Mt Aeramya told SBS that many workers find it very complicated and confusing when it come to studding the soil and how to treat it when building roads. There are so many references that it is hard to follow up and pinpoint them.
This book is a collection of all these specifications studies and it will make it very easy accessing them from one reference instead of going through different departments and archives.

Mr Aeramya says it is unfortunate that there is so much corruption among many officials, that they allow builders to cut corners and build roads in a low standards.

Naseem Sadiq is a regular contributor to SBS Assyrian, covering events and issues relating to Assyrians living the Kurdistan Region.
Report from Iraq
Naseem Sadiq-Dohuk Source: SBS Assyrian.kjpg
