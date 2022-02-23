The costs of staging the Assyrian new year (Akito) Festival in Sydney
Festival co-ordinator David David Source: David.jpg
Mr. David David is the president of the Assyrian Australian National Federation (AANF) and the coordinator of the Assyrian new year festival that falls on the first of April each year. Mr. David spoke to SBS Assyrian about the hard work and hundreds of hours spent to stage the event. Mr. David said this year's festival will be held on Sunday 27 March at the Fairfield Show Ground. The President of the AANF says many people don't realise the expenses that are spent to prepare and stage the festival especially now during the pandemic as everything has doubled in price, and the organisers are not going to compromise on the standard and production quality of this event that has become envy for many other communities living in Fairfield.
