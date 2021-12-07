The departure of a great teacher and educator: Father Albir Abona in Iraq
Mr Adib Mattai with the late Fr. Albir Abona Source: adib, jog
Father Albir Abona from the Chaldean church of the East was known as an expert in Aramaic language and a teacher that raised tens of today's Syriac language teachers and educators. His death due to illness, caused a lot of grief and sadness in the hearts of many people specially his students. Mr Adib Matti, a prominent and active member of the community in Sydney, was educated in the Aramaic language under the teachings of Fr. Abona, talks about his achievements, humble spirit and dedication to his nation and his church.
