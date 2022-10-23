SBS Assyrian

Assyrians leave Iraq looking for a better life abroad

Erbil Airport

Erbil International Airport Credit: Jeffrey Beall, Wikimedia Commons

Published 23 October 2022 at 6:55pm, updated 24 October 2022 at 10:45am
By Ninos Emmanuel
Presented by Naseem Sadiq
Nassem Sadiq reports on how tens of Assyrian families in the past two months have left the Kurdistan region, taking the unknown risk in the hope of securing a better future for their children.

