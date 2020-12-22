The dialect is still preserving the classical grammatical formulas

Dr. Najeeb chose the dialect of this village because it had not been studied before. And to distinguish its dialect with special features that differ from other dialects.





He said that his study relied on recording and transcribing the dialect, then studying its phonetically and morphologically.





He added that he personally benefited from learning modern scientific methods and methods in studies, which he believes, must be taught in Iraqi universities.





Dr. Najeeb said that he could start, as a university professor, to supervise postgraduate students studding the mother tongue, especially in his department.





He said that his study has reached many conclusions and was distinguished by the discovery that the dialect of the village of Armouta still preserves some grammatical formulas of the mother language, contrary to what was known so far about the dialects.





He concluded by saying that according to the custom of the German university, he must publish his studies either in a book or electronically in order to be able to use the title of doctor officially.











