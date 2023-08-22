The effects of the Semele Massacre 1933 on the Assyrian culture

Evan Gorbeel, President of Diana Assyrian Cultural Centre-Diana

Evan Gorbeel, President of Diana Assyrian Cultural Centre-Diana Credit: Naseem.jpg

Assyrians of Dohuk commemorated the 90th anniversary of the Semele Massacre with a lecture prepared and presented by Mr Evan Gorbeel, President of Diana Assyrian Cultural Centre, at the Hall of Mar Narsai Church of the East in Dohuk-Nohardra.

In his informative presentation, Mr Gorbeel highlighted the devastating impact of the massacre on the peaceful Assyrian community. Over 3,000 unarmed Assyrian lives were tragically lost, a grim event orchestrated by the Gaylani Government and the Iraqi army, leaving an indelible mark on their culture and existence.
guests 2.jpg
Part of the guests Credit: naseem.jpg
Part of Assyrian politicians and guests
Credit: Naseem.jpg
guests.jpg
The exhibition of the works of calligrapher Vasili Shoumanov from the USA Credit: naseem.jpg
The name of Shoumanov Vasil in assyrian
One of Vasily's artistic works on display Credit: Naseem.jpg
love.jpg
Love or Khobba, was another of Vasili's creations on display Credit: Naseem.jpg
