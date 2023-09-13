Monument commemorating the Simele massacre: part I

charles and michael.jpg

Michael Michael (L) and Charles Shemon (R). Credit: charles Shemon

Over past decades, there have been calls for a monument honouring Simele's massacred Assyrians.

SBS Assyrian recently interviewed two prominent Assyrian activists deeply involved in the Simele project: Michael Michael and Charles Shemon.

This insightful conversation aims to shed light on critical aspects of the project, including funding, team members collaborating on it, and the significance of the Ancient Church of the East's involvement.

This instalment marks the first part of the interview, with the second and final segment set to be published shortly. Stay tuned for more revelations and insights.
