The expansion of the Assyrian Australian Medical Association

Co-Founder of the Assyrian Australian Medical Association, Dr Mariam Joseph

The Assyrian Australian Medical Association is organising an award night for medical profession achievers from Sydney and Melbourne

It's great to hear that the Assyrian Australian Medical Association (AAMA) is recognizing and appreciating the efforts of Assyrians working in the medical profession.

It's important to acknowledge the contributions of individuals who have been working tirelessly to serve their community.

Expanding the membership of the association to include dentists, pharmacists, nurses, physiotherapists, and more is a positive step towards creating a larger network of health workers who can collaborate and work together to provide better healthcare services to the community.

By bringing together healthcare professionals from different fields, the AAMA can create a more comprehensive approach to healthcare and improve the overall health outcomes of the Assyrian community.

It's inspiring to see Dr Mariam Joseph's dedication to the community and her vision for the future of the AAMA.

We wish the association all the best in its endeavours to support and serve the Assyrian community.


