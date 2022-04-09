The experience of participating in the Assyrian New Year in homeland

Stephanie is a vibrant, active member of the Assyrian and Greek communities. She says she is lucky to inherit both the Greek and Assyrian cultures from her parents. some of diaspora travellers that went to northern Iraq through Gishro Source: Stephanie.jpg Stephanie travelled to northern Iraq through Gishru , an Assyrian organisation aiming to connect Assyrian youth from the diaspora to the homeland. She went to participate in the Assyrian New Year festival held in Duhok every year and explore the living conditions of Assyrians. She says that she saw in them the warmth, generosity and positiveness.





Stephanie expressed her admiration for seeing students in Assyrian schools studying their curriculum, including maths, science, and other subjects, all in the Assyrian language. "That is a great inspiration to all of our youth". Stephanie said. Stephanie with an Assyrian she befriended in the festival with Assyrian Khumala costume Source: stephanie.jpg She also said, " this is a wonderful experience that I will cherish in my memories forever".





As for her mixed Greek-Assyrian heritage, Stephanie says she is proud of both ancestral backgrounds. She says she doesn't concern about her Greek side; Greeks have a country that has all the elements to preserve their heritage and existence. On the other hand, Assyrians don't have that privilege, so she says her focus is on serving the needs of the Assyrian nation.





Recently Stephanie joined the Assyrian Aid Society-Australia , to assist them in their work in Melbourne. Although busy with her studies, she will make every moment available to work with the organisation. Stephanie in contemplation Source: stephanie.jpg She talked about visiting many archeological sites, including the Bridge of Dalaleh . She and her group of young Assyrians visited many Assyrian villages trying to build bridges with the Assyrian organisations and the people in the homeland.



