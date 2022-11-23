The FIFA WORLD CUP Qatar 2022 weekly report with Sargon Warde

SBS AssyrianOther ways to listen The FIFA WORLD CUP Qatar 2022 weekly report with Sargon WardePlay09:41SBS AssyrianOther ways to listen The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar.Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (9.95MB)Published 23 November 2022 at 12:26pm, updated 23 November 2022 at 2:02pmBy Ninos EmmanuelPresented by Sargon WardeSource: SBS This is your weekly update on the latest games and results of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Presented to you in Assyrian by Sargon WardePublished 23 November 2022 at 12:26pm, updated 23 November 2022 at 2:02pmBy Ninos EmmanuelPresented by Sargon WardeSource: SBSWeek one; 21/11/2022-22/11/2022Opening ceremony and gamesShareLatest podcast episodesAustralian snakes and spiders: What to do if bittenUS institution awards Assyrian medical Professor for his services to the communitySBS ASSYRIAN NEWS BULLETIN 22 NOVEMBER 2022Helping Assyrian teachers in northern Iraq to continue their work