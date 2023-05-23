The G7 summit wraps up in Hiroshima amid protests and concern
US President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference following the Group of Seven (G-7) leaders summit on May 21, 2023 in Hiroshima, Japan. Credit: Pool/Getty Images
The G-7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan has concluded. The annual gathering of the world's wealthiest democracies was met with protests, amid concern that Japan's status as a pacifist nation could be under threat. It was also met with a surprise announcement from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the fate of Bakhmut.
