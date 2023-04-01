The grand march: The Annual Assyrian New Year Celebration in Duhok, Northern Iraq

Every year in April, Assyrians from around the world gather in Duhok, Northern Iraq, to celebrate the start of their new year.





This event is known as the "purple march," named after the thousands of participants who carry the purple flag of the Assyrian Democratic Movement (ADM) alongside the Assyrian flag.



Ninos Petrous: ADM central committee member Credit: Naseem.jpg



The ADM organises this celebration, a tradition for many decades.





This interview conducted by Naseem Sadiq with Mr Ninos Petros, a member of the central committee of ADM in Iraq, discusses the logistics and challenges of organizing and controlling such a significant event.





This year, as every year, the celebration saw thousands of visitors from both local and overseas locations participating in the festivities.



Members of ADM central committee leading the 1st of Nissan March Credit: ADM.jpg

