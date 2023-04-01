The grand march: The Annual Assyrian New Year Celebration in Duhok, Northern Iraq

lead asset.jpg

Thousands of Assyrians marching in the Assyrian new year in Dohuk 1April 2023 Credit: ADM.jpg

The purple march is the Assyrian Democratic Movement in Northern Iraq march, celebrating the beginning of the Assyrian New Year festival.

Every year in April, Assyrians from around the world gather in Duhok, Northern Iraq, to celebrate the start of their new year.

This event is known as the "purple march," named after the thousands of participants who carry the purple flag of the
Assyrian Democratic Movement (ADM)
alongside the Assyrian flag.
ninos petros.jpg
Ninos Petrous: ADM central committee member Credit: Naseem.jpg

The ADM organises this celebration, a tradition for many decades.

This interview conducted by Naseem Sadiq with Mr Ninos Petros, a member of the central committee of ADM in Iraq, discusses the logistics and challenges of organizing and controlling such a significant event.

This year, as every year, the celebration saw thousands of visitors from both local and overseas locations participating in the festivities.
rally1.jpg
Members of ADM central committee leading the 1st of Nissan March Credit: ADM.jpg

For more details and answers to pressing questions, please listen to the podcast by clicking the play button under the title.
