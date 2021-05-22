The humbleness of a mighty champion: Beneil Dariush

UFC

Lightweight UFC champion Beneil Dariush Source: Getty images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

He is known in the sports arena as one of the best. Beneil Dariush is an Assyrian American who started making his strong presence in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and has defeated many known champions in this sport.

Beneil Dariush, born from Assyrian parents in Iran (born May 6, 1989). He is an American professional 
mixed martial artist
 who competes in the 
Lightweight
 division of the 
Ultimate Fighting Championship
. He migrated at the age of nine with his parents to the USA.

In 15 May 2021, Beneil Dariush defeated
Tony Ferguson
, the world renowned UFC champion.

He started his UFC career at the age of eighteen when he first visited a training session in California. Since then, Beneil never looked back on any other sport and UFC became his passion.

SBS Assyrian tried to contact Beniel for an interview. Due to his media and other commitments, he couldn't join us. We managed to find this interview in our archives with Beneil after his victory over Carlos Ferreira.

In October 2014, Beneil Dariush defeated the famous Brazilian champion
Carlos diego Ferreira
 in Rio De janeiro.

When hearing his soft and gentle voice for the first time, you can't imagine that this voice belongs to such mighty person.

Mr Dariush is a true athlete, with modesty, passion and above all, respectful to his opponents.

We like to share this interview with our listeners on the hype of the celebration of his win.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

ABORIGINAL FLAG TORRES STRAIT FLAG

Resounding No to Indigenous Voice to Parliament

Carmen Lazar

The success of the Men's Shed project with Carmen Lazar

MASTER.jpg

Newsflash: 12 October 2023

AE.JPG

How can you dispose of your unwanted clothes in Australia?