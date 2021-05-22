The humbleness of a mighty champion: Beneil Dariush

Beneil Dariush, born from Assyrian parents in Iran (born May 6, 1989). He is an American professional mixed martial artist who competes in the Lightweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship . He migrated at the age of nine with his parents to the USA.





In 15 May 2021, Beneil Dariush defeated Tony Ferguson , the world renowned UFC champion.





He started his UFC career at the age of eighteen when he first visited a training session in California. Since then, Beneil never looked back on any other sport and UFC became his passion.





SBS Assyrian tried to contact Beniel for an interview. Due to his media and other commitments, he couldn't join us. We managed to find this interview in our archives with Beneil after his victory over Carlos Ferreira.





In October 2014, Beneil Dariush defeated the famous Brazilian champion Carlos diego Ferreira in Rio De janeiro.





When hearing his soft and gentle voice for the first time, you can't imagine that this voice belongs to such mighty person.





Mr Dariush is a true athlete, with modesty, passion and above all, respectful to his opponents.





We like to share this interview with our listeners on the hype of the celebration of his win.









