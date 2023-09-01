The implications of Masoud Barzani's strategic meetings in Kurdistan

In this report, we analyse the significance of the meetings by Masoud Barzani, leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in the area, including what insights can be gleaned and how do they align with the region's prevailing political and economic crises.



Haytham Patros, Kurdistan Democratic Party. Credit: naseem.jpg Naseem Sadiq delved into these questions with Haytham Patros, the head of the Nohdra organisation affiliated with the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

