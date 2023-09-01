The implications of Masoud Barzani's strategic meetings in Kurdistan

Barazani.JPG

Masoud Barazani is the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party. Credit: Naseem.jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Naseem Sadiq's report sheds light on the extensive meetings that Masoud Barzani conducted with different factions and groups in the Bahdinan region (Dohuk).

In this report, we analyse the significance of the meetings by Masoud Barzani, leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in the area, including what insights can be gleaned and how do they align with the region's prevailing political and economic crises.
kurd 1.jpg
Haytham Patros, Kurdistan Democratic Party. Credit: naseem.jpg
Naseem Sadiq delved into these questions with Haytham Patros, the head of the Nohdra organisation affiliated with the Kurdistan Democratic Party.
urd 2.jpg
Participants at the meeting with Mr Barzani. Credit: Naseem.jpg
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Iraq Wedding Fire

Tragedy strikes wedding celebration in Baghdide, Iraq: A devastating fire claims over 100 Lives

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023