The importance of celebrating Australia Day

Cr Haweil told SBS," As Australians, we should go out there to celebrate and feel proud that we are part of this great country that accepted all migrants with open arms and allowed them to live freely and equally to any other person on this land."





Mayor Joseph is a well-respected figure in the Assyrian community.





The Mayor of Hume city says, "one of the biggest honours I have performed during my time as Mayor, is the Australian citizenship ceremonies."





He has given Australian citizenship to many people, including hundreds of Assyrians.





"We must never forget what this country has done for us, but what the community has done to this country". Cr Joseph said.





In Victoria, council members usually select the mayor, unlike in other states, where people vote to elect the Mayor.





Mr Haweil has been selected twice for the Mayorship of Hume City, in 2020 and 2022.





Mayor Joseph was born in Australia to an Assyrian father and a Greek mother.



