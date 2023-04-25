The Inauguration of His Grace Mar Gewargis Younan: A New Era for the Ancient Church of the East.

The Ancient Church of the East is set to inaugurate its new Patriarch, His Grace, Mar Gewargis Younan, in a ceremony to be held in Baghdad on 9 June 2023.





Nassem Sadiq spoke to His Grace Mar Shomun Daniel, Bishop of the Ancient Church of Iraq and the Middle East, regarding the upcoming event and the inauguration of the new Patriarch.





The church has faced numerous challenges in recent years due to political instability and sectarian violence in the country.





Bishop Daniel spoke about the small Assyrian congregation in Baghdad, which has true believers committed to their church despite its size.





His Grace commended the youth in the congregation for sticking to their church and remaining in Baghdad despite the challenges faced by the city.





The appointment of a young and educated Patriarch like Mar Younan, is a positive development for the church and its followers Bishop Shimoun Daniel

According to Bishop Daniel, Mar Gewargis Younan was born in Iraq but lived his entire life in the United States, where he received his education. His Grace obtained his Masters's degree from the University of Liola in Chicago.





Despite this, he is described as young, educated, and modest.





"The inauguration of Mar Younan is an essential event for the Ancient Church of the East, which has a long history in Iraq dating back to the early centuries of Christianity," Bishop Daniel said.



