The increasing death toll among Assyrians in Duhok due to COVID-19

Mr Kamiran Abdelahhad is a resident of Duhok and lately he lost his brother due to COVID-19 infection.
He told our correspondent Naseem Sadiq that despite tens of thousands of dollars were spent on his brother Wadeea Abdeahhad's treatment in one of Duhok's private hospitals, he passed away because of this virus.
Through this interview, we realise that many people who can't afford the cost of hospitalisation and medications have no choice but to endure the pain of the disease and try to build their immune system at home and if they are lucky, they will pass this ordeal. However, many people who can't receive enough care and medication are dyeing and that is a great loss for a small nation like the Assyrians.
Naseem Sadiq is a regular contributor to SBS Assyrian with weekly reports updating and informing about the Assyrian people affairs in Northern Iraq.
