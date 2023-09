Ninos Thabet, an esteemed artist, graduated from the Academy of Fine Arts in Mosul, Iraq. A painter and sculptor, he collaborated with his renowned Assyrian-Iraqi sculptor father, Thabet Mekhail. At 18, he gained acclaim for crafting miniature replicas of ancient Assyrian empire statues destroyed during the ISIS invasion of Mosul.



Credit: Ninos Emmanuel Mr Thabet works on one of his sculptures.