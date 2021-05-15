The insult to HB Cardinal Louis Sako Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church

The letter sent to his Beatitude, created a wide condemnation on social media, not because of the summon itself, but the discourteous way in which it was written.





Activist and known personality in Melbourne Mr Youhanna Bidaweed, started posting articles on Ankawa.com and on social media, criticising the officer for his disrespect in the way he issued the summon.





Mr Bidaweed says the investigating officer (Hasan Ali Yousif) wrote the summun without addressing his beautitte as Cardinal, to add salt to the wound, he addressed HB as (the accused). The summon letter Source: Bidaweed.jpg Mr Bidaweed says " I am not arguing whether the accusation is true or false, that is a matter for the court to decide".





He says if the officer was sending this kind of summon to a Muslim Cleric like Muqtada Al-Sadr or other high ranking Muslim Cleric, would he summon them in the manner?.





Mr Youhanna Bidaweed is criticising the officer because it seems he intentionally wrote the summon that way, to degrade a Christian. Bidaweed blames some radical Islamist in the Iraqi government, for trying to eliminate anybody who is not believing in their doctrine.

Mr Bidaweed says" Cardinal Sako is a great advocate for the young Iraqi movement that is demanding transparency, fairness and jobs from the government.





Mr Bidaweed says "Those young Iraqis gave many martyrs who were shot by government forces during the October rallies.





Those radicals don't want the movement to succeed and they try to make them fail by eliminating anyone supporting them and Cardinal Sako is their biggest supporter. He always appears in the media asking for their demands to be met.





















