The joy of visiting the ancestral land

anton final poster.jpg

Contemplation and pride Credit: Anton Roberts

Anton Roberts recently returned from a visit to his ancestral homeland of Ashur. He shares his experience visiting the Cradle of Civilisation land and meeting the Assyrians in northern Iraq

Like many high school graduates, Anton Roberts took a leap year break and visited northern Iraq as part of the Gishro project that organises trips to Assyrian youth from around the world to visit Ashur and Nineveh, the homeland of the Assyrians.
