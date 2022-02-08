The launch of the Assyrian Australian Medical Association: Part 1

Assyrian Australian Medical Association

Honorary President of AAMA Dr Albert Yousif Source: SBS Assyrian

Dr Albert Yousif is the honorary President of the newly formed Assyrian Australian Medical Association that works to help young doctors, medical students and overseas doctors arriving in Australia, by providing them with the right advice and guidance to succeed in their medical careers. Dr Yousif explains how and when the idea of the association started and how its membership is growing rapidly.

