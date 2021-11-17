The learning development of trauma students through the help of STARTTS

Source: STARTTS.jpg

A government initiative to cooperate with STARTTS has made an astonishing results in the development and improvement of the way of the learning and studding of trauma effected students in NSW.

Lina Ishu is STARTTS’ Youth Program Team Leader at the NSW Service for the Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture and Trauma Survivors ( 
STARTTS ).


Speaking to SBS Assyrian, Ms Ishu was so excited and jubilant to talk about the latest statistics that showed so much improvement of the behaviour and attitude of trauma student involved in the program. 
 


To hear about the the details and the statistic of this project, listen to this interview with Lina Ishu.
Cover of the report Source: STARTTS.jpg
To read the full report of STARTTS in schools evaluation report
click here


 

 

