The Massacre of village of Sorya

the massacre of Sorya

Source: Chaldean League

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Chaldean League (Issora-Melbourne), commemorated the 51st Anniversary of the massacre of our people in the village of Sorya in northern Iraq. Tens of innocent people were shot and killed for no reason other than been victims of the barbaric and savage nature of members of the Iraqi army under the rule of Baath’s regime during the Kurdish revolt against the central government of Iraq.

The ceremony was held on Wednesday 19 September 2020 and attended by members of the community.

President of the Ckaldean League-Melbourne, Mr. Youhanna Bidawid spoke to SBS and told the story of the massacre and how it started. He said members of the Chaldean Union decided to designate the 19 of September of every year to commemorate the massacre. This day has been commemorated for the past twelve years.
The massacre of Sorya
Source: ishtar sat
Mr. Bidawid said, due to the hard work of the community in Australia and people in northern Iraq, who persisted in pushing the issue of the massacre to be recognised by the Kurdistan government and to open an official investigation because until now, the commanding officer has never been indicted. The Kurdish government finally recognised the massacre, but as a massacre against people living in the Kurdistan region.

Mr. Bidawid says we ask for compensation for the villagers who some of them are still living, but so far, nothing has been done. There was an approval for a project to build a shrine commemorating the martyrs, but it was not completed due to the occupation of ISIS in the region.

 

 

 

 COVID-19 FACTSHEET IN ASSYRIAN

ܕܵܟ݂ܝܼ ܕܵܒܘܿܪܹܐ ܝܠܹܗ ܫܘܼܠܛܵܢܵܐ ܓܵܘ ܐܣܬܪܵܠܝܵܐ ܦܪܵܣܵܐ ܕܟܘܼܪܗܵܢܵܐ؟

ܪܹܫ ܘܲܙܝܼܪܹܐ ܡܘܬܸܒ݂ܠܹܗ ܕܘܼܒܵܪܵܐ ܕܦܘܼܢܵܝܵܐ ܥܪܝܼܨܵܐ ܠܦܵܝܪܸܣ  COVID-19 .

ܡܲܦܪܵܝܬܵܐ ܕ2 ܒܸܠܝܘܿܢܹ̈ܐ ܕܘܿܠܵܪܹ̈ܐ ܡܢ ܬܸܫܪܝܼܢ ܩܲܕܡܵܝܵܐ 2020 ܗܠ ܐܵܕ݂ܲܪ 2021 ܩܐ ܡܲܪܘܵܚܬܵܐ ܕܚܸܠܡܲܬܹ̈ܐ ܚܘܼܠܡܵܢܵܝܹܐ ܡܢ ܪܸܚܩܵܐ ܠܡܸܬܚܵܐ ܕܐܸܫܬܵܐ ܝܲܪ̈ܚܹܐ، ܩܐ ܕܡܵܛܝܼ ܐܵܢܲܝ ܚܸܠܡܲܬܹ̈ܐ ܠܐܣܬܪܵܠܵܝܹܐ ܒܫ ܙܘܕܵܐ، ܘܒܲܦܪܝܼܫܘܼܬ݂ܵܐ ܡܲܪ̈ܥܹ̈ܐ ܗܲܘܢܵܝܹ̈ܐ.

ܫܲܠܝܼܛܵܐ ܓܵܘܵܢܵܝܵܐ ܕܐܣܬܪܵܠܝܵܐ ܡܘܼܝܪܸܚܠܹܗ ܙܲܒ݂ܢܵܐ ܕܥܲܪ̈ܝܼܨܵܬܵܐ ܕܫܲܝܢܵܐ ܒܵܝܘܿܠܘܿܓ݂ܵܝܵܐ ܒܲܪܢܵܫܵܝܵܐ ܠܡܸܬܚܵܐ ܕܬܠܵܬܵܐ ܝܲܪ̈ܚܹܐ ܡܢ 17 ܚܙܝܼܪܵܢ ܘܗܠ 17 ܒܐܝܼܠܘܿܠ 2020.

ܫܲܪܛܹ̈ܐ ܕܥܲܝܼܩܘܼܬ݂ܵܐ ܒܘܕ ܬܘܼܩܦܵܐ( ܒܸܪܩܵܐ) ܘܡܲܝ̈ܵܐ ܘܪܸܒܝܼܬ݂ܵܐ

  • ܦܝܫܝܼ ܡܘܩܪܸܒ݂ܹܐ ܓܘܼܒܵܝܹܐ ܪܲܟܝܼܟ݂ܹܐ ܠܦܪܵܥܵܐ ܠܟܠܲܝܗܝ ܒܲܝܬܘܼܝܵܬ݂ܵܐ ܘܫܵܘܬܵܦܝܵܬ݂ܵܐ (ܟܘܡܦܵܢܝܼܝܹܐ) ܙܥܘܿܪܹ̈ܐ ܒܥܸܕܵܢܵܐ ܕܐܲܠܝܼܨܘܼܬ݂ܵܐ ܙܘܼܙܵܢܲܝܬܵܐ.
  • ܠܵܐ ܩܛܲܥܬܵܐ ܕܚܸܠܡܲܬܹ̈ܐ ܡܢ ܐܵܢܝܼ ܕܗܵܘܹܐܠܗܘܢ ܥܝܼܩܘܬܵܐ ܙܘܼܙܵܢܲܝܬܵܐ.
  • ܡܬܲܘܚܲܪܬܵܐ ܕܡܲܕܥܲܪܬܵܐ ܕܕܲܝܢܹ̈ܐ ܘܛܲܒܠܝܵܬ݂ܵܐ ܠܐ ܦܪܝܼܥܹܐ.
  • ܦܲܚܘܿܠܹܐ ܡܢ ܪܘܼܫܡܹ̈ܐ ܘܡܲܕܲܐܬ݂ܹ̈ܐ ܡܬܲܘܚܪܹܐ ܘܪܒܝܼܬܵܐ ܕܕܲܝܢܹ̈ܐ، ܘܡܲܒܨܲܪܬܵܐ ܕܩܛܵܥܵܐ ܡܘܬܒ݂ܹܐ ܓܘ ܚܘܪܙܵܐ ܗܲܝܓܵܗ ܕܗܵܘܹܐ ܥܠܵܠܵܬ݂ܵܐ.
  • ܐܵܢܝ ܕܡܵܨܝܼ ܬܲܡܸܡܝܼ ܦܪܵܥܵܐ ܛܲܒܠܝܵܬ݂ܵܐ ܕܝܼܠܲܝܗܝ ܫܒ݂ܘܩ ܦܲܪܥܝܼ ܠܲܝܗܝ- ܘܐܲܘܵܐ ܝܠܹܗ ܪܵܒܵܐ ܐܲܠܨܵܝܵܐ ܩܐ ܕܡܵܨܝܼ ܡܲܩܸܪܒ݂ܵܢܹ̈ܐ ܕܚܸܠܡܲܬܹ̈ܐ ܐܸܣܵܝܹ̈ܐ ܕܥܹܒ݂ܕܝܼ ܫܘܼܓܠܲܝܗܝ . 
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023

property and investment

Key factors behind Australia's housing crisis