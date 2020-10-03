The Massacre of village of Sorya

The ceremony was held on Wednesday 19 September 2020 and attended by members of the community.





President of the Ckaldean League-Melbourne, Mr. Youhanna Bidawid spoke to SBS and told the story of the massacre and how it started. He said members of the Chaldean Union decided to designate the 19 of September of every year to commemorate the massacre. This day has been commemorated for the past twelve years. Source: ishtar sat Mr. Bidawid said, due to the hard work of the community in Australia and people in northern Iraq, who persisted in pushing the issue of the massacre to be recognised by the Kurdistan government and to open an official investigation because until now, the commanding officer has never been indicted. The Kurdish government finally recognised the massacre, but as a massacre against people living in the Kurdistan region.





Mr. Bidawid says we ask for compensation for the villagers who some of them are still living, but so far, nothing has been done. There was an approval for a project to build a shrine commemorating the martyrs, but it was not completed due to the occupation of ISIS in the region.























COVID-19 FACTSHEET IN ASSYRIAN

ܕܵܟ݂ܝܼ ܕܵܒܘܿܪܹܐ ܝܠܹܗ ܫܘܼܠܛܵܢܵܐ ܓܵܘ ܐܣܬܪܵܠܝܵܐ ܦܪܵܣܵܐ ܕܟܘܼܪܗܵܢܵܐ؟

ܪܹܫ ܘܲܙܝܼܪܹܐ ܡܘܬܸܒ݂ܠܹܗ ܕܘܼܒܵܪܵܐ ܕܦܘܼܢܵܝܵܐ ܥܪܝܼܨܵܐ ܠܦܵܝܪܸܣ COVID-19 .





ܡܲܦܪܵܝܬܵܐ ܕ2 ܒܸܠܝܘܿܢܹ̈ܐ ܕܘܿܠܵܪܹ̈ܐ ܡܢ ܬܸܫܪܝܼܢ ܩܲܕܡܵܝܵܐ 2020 ܗܠ ܐܵܕ݂ܲܪ 2021 ܩܐ ܡܲܪܘܵܚܬܵܐ ܕܚܸܠܡܲܬܹ̈ܐ ܚܘܼܠܡܵܢܵܝܹܐ ܡܢ ܪܸܚܩܵܐ ܠܡܸܬܚܵܐ ܕܐܸܫܬܵܐ ܝܲܪ̈ܚܹܐ، ܩܐ ܕܡܵܛܝܼ ܐܵܢܲܝ ܚܸܠܡܲܬܹ̈ܐ ܠܐܣܬܪܵܠܵܝܹܐ ܒܫ ܙܘܕܵܐ، ܘܒܲܦܪܝܼܫܘܼܬ݂ܵܐ ܡܲܪ̈ܥܹ̈ܐ ܗܲܘܢܵܝܹ̈ܐ.





ܫܲܠܝܼܛܵܐ ܓܵܘܵܢܵܝܵܐ ܕܐܣܬܪܵܠܝܵܐ ܡܘܼܝܪܸܚܠܹܗ ܙܲܒ݂ܢܵܐ ܕܥܲܪ̈ܝܼܨܵܬܵܐ ܕܫܲܝܢܵܐ ܒܵܝܘܿܠܘܿܓ݂ܵܝܵܐ ܒܲܪܢܵܫܵܝܵܐ ܠܡܸܬܚܵܐ ܕܬܠܵܬܵܐ ܝܲܪ̈ܚܹܐ ܡܢ 17 ܚܙܝܼܪܵܢ ܘܗܠ 17 ܒܐܝܼܠܘܿܠ 2020.





ܫܲܪܛܹ̈ܐ ܕܥܲܝܼܩܘܼܬ݂ܵܐ ܒܘܕ ܬܘܼܩܦܵܐ( ܒܸܪܩܵܐ) ܘܡܲܝ̈ܵܐ ܘܪܸܒܝܼܬ݂ܵܐ



