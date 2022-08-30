The Mayor of the City of Fairfield asks the government for skills development rather than immigration

Key Points 'Wrong aproach' to solve jobs crisis

The Jobs Summit should be held in the South Western suburbs instead of Canberra

Immigration is important but focus should be on Australian skills development





The recent comments by the Mayor angered some residents in the Fairfield area who accused him of being anti-immigration.





SBS Assyrian interviewed Mayor Carbone for clarification.





Mr Carbone said, “Being accused of being anti-immigration is a stunt by political opponents and bares no truth.”





The Mayor of Fairfield said, “My parents are migrants. I am proud of being a son of migrants. I believe in migration to this country."





Mr Carbone says he objects to bringing 200,000 migrants, many of whom will settle in the western suburbs, especially the Fairfield area.





The city is already under tremendous pressure, with high rent, unemployment, lack of health care, etc.





Mr Carbone said he is not talking or referring to the humanitarian program, it is fine and important to bring them to Australia.



I believe migrants contributed to the building of this nation Mayor Frank Carbone





He said he is calling for the government to focus on the existing population in South Western Sydney and provide adequate job training to increase the skills of the unemployed so they can have better job opportunities.





When asked if he was invited to the Canberra National Jobs and Skills Summit in September, Mr Carbone said he was not.





He asked, "Why would the government hold such a crucial summit in Canberra, where people have good jobs, high pay and stability?



