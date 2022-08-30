The Mayor of the City of Fairfield asks the government for skills development rather than immigration

Mayor Frank Carbone

Mayor of the city of Fairfield: Frank Cabone

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Mayor of the city of Fairfield, Frank Carbone, released a statement on the Council’s website urging the Federal government to reconsider its plans to bring two hundred thousand skilled migrants to Australia to address Australia’s worker shortage.

Key Points
  • 'Wrong aproach' to solve jobs crisis
  • The Jobs Summit should be held in the South Western suburbs instead of Canberra
  • Immigration is important but focus should be on Australian skills development

The recent
comments
by the Mayor angered some residents in the Fairfield area who accused him of being anti-immigration.

SBS Assyrian interviewed Mayor Carbone for clarification.

Mr Carbone said, “Being accused of being anti-immigration is a stunt by political opponents and bares no truth.”

The Mayor of Fairfield said, “My parents are migrants. I am proud of being a son of migrants. I believe in migration to this country."

Mr Carbone says he objects to bringing 200,000 migrants, many of whom will settle in the western suburbs, especially the Fairfield area.

The city is already under tremendous pressure, with high rent, unemployment, lack of health care, etc.

Mr Carbone said he is not talking or referring to the humanitarian program, it is fine and important to bring them to Australia.
I believe migrants contributed to the building of this nation
Mayor Frank Carbone

He said he is calling for the government to focus on the existing population in South Western Sydney and provide adequate job training to increase the skills of the unemployed so they can have better job opportunities.

When asked if he was invited to the Canberra National Jobs and Skills Summit in September, Mr Carbone said he was not.

He asked, "Why would the government hold such a crucial summit in Canberra, where people have good jobs, high pay and stability?

They should have come to us here in the western suburbs and consulted with community leaders who can help the government address the issue of jobs and skills." Mr Carbone said.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023

property and investment

Key factors behind Australia's housing crisis