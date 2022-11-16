SBS Assyrian

The National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS)

Zaia Tooma

Zaia Tooma: Multicultural Disability Advocacy Association of NSW Credit: Zaia .JPG

Published 16 November 2022 at 6:09pm
By Oliver Slewa
Source: SBS

Support services available to people with a disability in Australia are provided through the NDIS. We speak to Zaya Toma, who is experienced in helping NDIS applicants.

In this segment, we delve into NDIS, what it is, how it can be accessed and who is eligible to access it.

NDIS is challenging to navigate, particularly if you have recently arrived in Australia. There are requirements to be met, eligibility criteria and application forms to complete.

Zaya Toma is the Appeals Manager with the Multicultural Disability Advocacy Association of NSW (MDAA), which provides support to people in NSW who have a disability and require access to support services, advocacy or assistance with a complaint made to another organisation.

Zaya shares his experience in this area. He talks about the steps to take when an application for NDIS has been refused by the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) and how their team can help support applicants when they ask for a review or appeal the decision.

We thank Zaya for sharing his time and experience in the NDIS.

This is general information, speak to an advocate regarding your own personal circumstances.


