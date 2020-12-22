The necessity of accuracy and simplicity in translation for children

Mr Oraham said that this project was the result of the effort and activity of the educator and activist Lydia Baba, adding that his participation in this project was translation.





He emphasized that there were some difficulties in choosing the words and expressions that were easy and clear and free from extraneous vocabulary.





Mr. Oraham added that he adopted honesty and accuracy, as translation for children differs from translation for adults, as young people have limited knowledge and simple experiences, so you need more effort in searching for specific vocabulary to deliver the content.





Regarding the translation of children's literature, Slemoon Oraham said that translation is one way to provide literature for children, but we need to author and encourage even students who are learning the language to write.





He concluded saying, " The field of children's literature should be developed and should have continuity ".









