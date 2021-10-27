the newly ordained bishop Mar Shimun Daniel calls for peace and unity

Assyrians in Iraq

Mar Shimun Daniel

On 26 September 2021, Priest Daniel De-qash Timatious, of the Ancient Church of the East, was consecrated to Bishop Mar Shimun Daniel for the Diocese of Baghdad, in a ceremony attended by many clergies and dignitaries.

Our correspondent Naseem Sadiq has been trying to contact his eminence since his consecration, but due to his busy schedule, this interview was just made possible in the past two days.

Mar Shimun Daniel praised the lord for giving him the guidance and wisdom to hold this position. His eminence says "My mission is to gather the church believers and specially the youth to be more involved".

Mar Shimun Daniel says that he chose his name Mar Shimun (Peter Rock of the church), because Jesus told apostle Peter to take command and gather all the apostles when he is no longer on earth with them, and that is his mission, Mar Shimun Daniel says.

Bishop Mar Daniel strongly believes that, there should be a unity between the two parts of the church and there are no reasons why the division should continue. 

Bishop Mar Shimun Daniel with Naseem Sadiq


